Boom supersonic overture promise new concorde

With all and its various limitations, the Concorde remains for many the maximum reference of what a commercial aircraft can be, and now a start up Denver-based American, called Boom Supersonic, expects to have a prototype ready by 2026. It will be called Overture and United Airlines has already made a purchase agreement if everything goes according to plan.

Of course it will not be easy because as we say, the Concorde had several limitations and the Boom Supersonic Overture cannot easily remove them, but they are sure that this project has a good future. The promise includes being able to achieve Mach 1.7 at sea level (intercontinental flight time would be cut in half) and using 100% sustainable fuel.

Boom Supersonic Overture

United Airlines, meanwhile, promised to buy 15 units of the Overture but only when Boom Supersonic proves that it meets its “demanding requirements for safety, operation and sustainability”. If by 2029, when the former are expected to have entered service, the aforementioned requirements are met, United would have the option to purchase an additional 35 units.

However, so far Boom Supersonic only has a one-third scale prototype of the demo model (called the XB-1 Baby Boom). the first full-size should have its first test flight this year. By 2026 they hope to have the first test prototype of the Overture in the air.

Boom Supersonic Overture

To these challenges must also be added the limitations that the Concorde had, such as a narrow cockpit due to streamlined figure or sonic boom sound (the shock wave when the speed of sound is exceeded) that reduces the routes it can cover, as well as the fact that even using sustainable fuels there is an increase in consumption and pollution.

The challenges are not only several but also complex, and yet they seem to have a good financial muscle and, in one way or another, the support of United Airlines, the flight that Boom Supersonic wants to complete has a turbulent forecast. Also, so far they seem to be taking a runway for takeoff.