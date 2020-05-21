Mexico City.- As spaces where the life and culture of a society are improved, even in times of confinement such as today, the museums will be vital in the same sense at the end of the health emergency by the COVID-19, stated the federal Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero.

This was stated during the opening message of the Seminar “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion”, on the occasion of International Museum Day, organized online by the Mexican National Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

The official announced that they are already working with specialists in the guides and protocols for when these spaces are reopened.

He said that the cultural sector was one of the first to close due to the pandemic and may be the last to open, but the organization has not stopped.

They opened the online platform “Contigo en la Distancia”, where more than 2,700 digital cultural resources have been placed and it has been visited by nearly 1,400,000 people.

Before more than 200 participants in the seminar, including directors of museums in the country, he stressed that there will be no step back in terms of the digital route:

“It has been publicly co-opted that perhaps they had not dared to physically cross the threshold of the museum, and now they entered through a platform and are invited when the doors open to be present.”

For her part, Maya Dávalos, president of the Mexican National Committee of ICOM, reported that various civil and public organizations have been invited to support museums to find new, more inclusive mechanisms.

It is about creating a new model of coexistence within its walls, the Ministry of Culture reported in a statement.

The representative in Mexico of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Frédéric Vacheron, recognized the effort of the country’s institutions to facilitate cultural activities for the population through digital formats:

“We are impressed by the mobilization they have had.”

