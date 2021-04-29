‘Boom-Boom’ Bruguera in that crazy spring of 1991

‘Boum-boum Bruguera’, titled the entire cover Mundo Deportivo playing graphically with the B of Bruguera and Boom (then boum) and semantically with the nickname of the victim of the Catalan tennis player on Monday, April 29.

At 20 years old Sergi Bruguera definitely showed his credentials internationally, winning a universal figure and world number two, the German Boris becker, ‘Boom Boom’ in honor of the explosiveness with the serve and the volley that led him to reign in Wimbledon with only 17 years.

On the clay of Monte Carlo, where the Teuton resided, who was idolized in the Principality, Sergi Bruguera managed everything, also with the rain that postponed the rain from Sunday to Monday when the German dominated 4-5.

The next day Bruguera was able to shout “a dream has come true”, after winning by 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (6) and 7-6 (4) in 4h. 05 ‘ of game. When the finals of a Masters 1000 were elucidated to the best of five sets. In the margin of three weeks he had beaten Becker twice, whom he had already eliminated in Barcelona in the round of 16 6-3 and 6-4.

Sergi Bruguera a great of the clay

“I’ll believe it when I read it in the press,” said who made his debut in the top-10 as eighth in the ranking, becoming the fifth Spanish male tennis player to get into the ‘top ten’. I was following in the footsteps of Manolo Orantes, Pepe Higueras, Joan Aguilera and his rival par excellence, Emilio Sánchez Vicario.

It was a crazy spring for Sergi Bruguera, who won 16 matches out of 17 counting his triumphs in Estoril and Monte-Carlo and the defeat in the final of the Godó from 1991, precisely against Emilio Sánchez and two weeks before Monaco, since then the order was inverse to the current one.

Emilio raises Bruguera’s arm in the trophy collection at the end of the final match of Godó 1991

Bruguera won Monte Carlo again later. He never managed to do it at the Godó, despite the impulse of the public. A void in his personal record and also in the tournament as he is one of the greats in history on land, as he later underlined as two-time champion of Roland Garros, in 2003 and 2004.

Sergi Bruguera, 2014 Roland Garros champion, beating Alberto Berasategui in the final

Coach of players such as Richard Gasquet or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, he is the Spanish captain of Davis cup. He was in the conquest of the ‘silver salad bowl’ of 2019. He did not raise it as a player, he enjoyed it a lot from the bench.

Sergi Bruguera, Davis Cup champion as captain in 2019, along with Marcel Granollers, Feliciano López, Pablo Carreño, Roberto Bautista and Rafa Nadal