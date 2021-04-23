Books on motor: the best titles

On the occasion of the day of the book we present the list of the best books to give to motor enthusiasts. Whether it is about the history of the brands, drivers who marked a before and after or key moments of the automotive industry, everything is written and everything can be devoured by a passionate.

Sant Jordi is a day of celebration, beauty and tradition in Catalonia. The Catalan community’s Book Day has been wrapped, for centuries, in tales of dragons and knights saviors of princesses. Times change and customs adapt to reality. Far are roses for women and books for men, today is a day dyed in red, love and zero prejudice about what I should or should not give. For that reason, whether the lucky one (or the lucky man) is a woman or a man, we leave here a list of the best books to give to motor enthusiasts. The world of wheels and fuel has given a lot of itself, whether on four or two wheels, so the variety is very wide.

The first thing you should discover, if you don’t know yet, is what type of book he likes: manners, biographical, historical or illustrated. The most important thing may not be the style, but its main theme. As a general rule, every motor enthusiast has a preferred modality: motorcycles or cars. Moreover, within this categorization there are other variants such as competition, on asphalt or gravel, and production, understood as vehicle launches. If you have cared for your partner, or family member, you will have been able to see if he is stuck on Sundays watching the Formula 1 or Moto GP, a great clue to decide between a biography of Jorge Lorenzo or the creation of Carlos Castellá on the Ayrton Senna myth.

About him Big circus (that’s what they call F1) there are also books that deal with the ins and outs of their cars. For example in “How to make a car” Adrian newey talks about his passage through the Indycar and Formula 1 or “The keys to the success of Toyota” written by Jeffrey K. Liker. These are more technical and complicated options, so we leave you a relatively easy and accessible list below. What’s more, if you are looking for something really different and fun you can opt for the comic Joe Bar Team, an ideal illustrated book for the little ones but that will not leave indifferent adults who only know how to talk about motorcycles and enjoy them.