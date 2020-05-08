The confirmation of the restart of the Bundesliga It has been taken as a breath of fresh air among football fans, however minimal their interest in German competition. Enjoying the king’s sport live again will turn Saturday 15 into a continuous sporting event, and the bookmakers celebrate the launch of his plan to resurrect after the breakdown and rise from its ashes with the expected upturn in profits.

It is no secret that bookmakers tend to win very large amounts with the great events of world sport, and the Bundesliga, due to the lack of offer, will be the jewel in the crown for at least a week. Experts consulted by OKDIARIO talk about some expectations of tripling betting investments when football and high-level sport return live, and in Germany we can live an example

Bookmakers have seen their turnover fall with the halt of the sport due to the Covid-19 emergency, and profits could have fallen by up to 90%, figures that leave the betting business in a very delicate situation. . Thus the things, the need prevails and the return of football must be exploited through a strategy in which marketing must be of paramount importance, always respecting the extreme situation that exists in many parts of the planet.

“People are going to take it very hard”, Javier Linares, of the specialized portal Bet2Earn, assures this newspaper, at the same time that he explains the plan of the bookmakers. “They will try to get more markets, more attractive shares, in the end they generate money with the commissions, they are going to take advantage of the desire of the people and they will remove all the possible markets to recover from the last months ».

Hooks for football and tennis at risk

Income vouchers could be another of the strategies to attract the bookmakers, who need clients to continue promoting the business. The restart of the Bundesliga and the probability of celebrating the League, Premier or Champions League They will serve as a hook for new members who so far have not been regulars to this world or simply opted for another bookmaker.

If football stands out as the main claim in a union that until now saw as the eSports or the online casino were their – scarce – sources of profit, the counterpoint aims to put it tennis. Along with horse racing, racket sport is the second most claimed by bettors, but the plurality of venues in tournaments, especially at the highest level, can make the resumption is delayed and the completion of the course can even be confirmed. Bets will potentially remain alive at the ITF level, but without Nadal, Djokovic or Federer in the fray, the bookies would suffer in a time of need.