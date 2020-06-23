WWE Backstage presenter has talked about format change on the show

As part of the budget cuts, WWE decided to change the format of the WWE Backstage program. According to the latest information, the show will continue to take place for events of great importance. During the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the recent modifications.

“At the moment we know that we will not continue to broadcast weekly. Not for the moment. The entire Fox team has made the project work for eight months. Fortunately the show will be somewhat different and will move to a more digital environment, we don’t know yet. A show like this is something that needs to bring personal insight. The show I did last week with Bret Hart fascinated me. He had no idea that if Bret had a chance, he would have stayed in WWE. Stories like that, bring something different. Fortunately we will come back and do things like that again »said Booker T.

The presenter also stated about the possibility of having made changes during the first months of the program.

“I would have liked to do things differently sometimes. But there are also things that I would not change. Like all the phrases included in the promos. I would like to be able to talk about independent Wrestling groups like NWA or EVOLVE. This is all news. They are relevant stories in professional Wrestling and stories that need to be captured »said Booker T.

The WWE Backstage program made its debut last year as one of the company’s biggest bets. In order to be a space for analysis, the program has had the presence of several collaborators. Among the most prominent is Cm Punk, who made monthly appearances as a current analyst on WWE.

