Booker T talks about Mike Tyson’s appearance on AEW

Booker T talks about Mike Tyson’s appearance on AEW on his Hall of Fame show. Booker T would like to keep seeing Tyson on AEW.

He commented on the following about Iron Mike Tyson’s return to wrestling.

My thing is this: Mike Tyson is back. I love. I’m a big Mike Tyson fan.

Booker said that he recently met the former boxer in Las Vegas and they were chatting and taking a photo together.

A fight between Holyfield and Tyson

I’m interested in Mike. I’m interested to see it. I loved the video he posted saying ‘I’m back. ‘”I am looking forward to his return to professional wrestling, and I would very much like to see him compete. He’s in good shape so why not see him again in the ring. I dream of a fight between Holyfield and Tyson »

No doubt that fight would go around the world to see Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in the ring fighting like a few years ago, after the incident happened, it would be something that would go down in history and put AEW in the sights of the casual fan.

Great success of AEW

For Booker AEW has made a great success in bringing Tyson as Mike is a world star and help Tony Khan’s company has capture media attention.

Angles always skyrocket in wrestling. Bring Mike, that’s star power“Said Booker T.” There is a war going on. The other side is looking (referring to WWE), ‘Man, they got Mike Tyson.”

Booker T spoke about Tyson’s past in WWF

With the arrival of Mike Tyson to WWF made the company stand out and clearly outperform WCW, Booker was asked if something similar could happen now that we have Tyson back at Wrestling.

Well, that was 30 years ago. It was a long time ago. Mike Tyson was at his best, “said Booker. “But Mike Tyson at this time, is still known, his name worldwide. Mike Tyson can walk in any stadium where there is a fight and everyone can stand up because the king has arrived. That is what Mike Tyson brings.

Booker T, like many other people, is happy for Mike Tyson’s return to wrestling and hopes to see him back in the ring.

