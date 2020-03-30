Two weeks ago, Matt Hardy’s merger with AEW, the company led by Cody Rhodes, was made official. He made an appearance in a segment with his Broken Matt Hardy character. From before it was already clear that he would leave WWE after not wanting to sign the renewal of his contract. Hardy’s last segment in WWE was when Randy Orton attacked him brutally when he wanted to defend his friend Edge.

It seems that there are even people from WWE who agree with Matt Hardy’s move. According to himself, he felt that WWE would not count on him for great things. He rejected very large economic offers for his renewal, since Vince McMahon stated that it was not material for main events.

Booker T approves Matt Hardy’s change

At his Hall of Fame radio show, Booker T supported the change Matt Hardy has made. He said that from now on he will earn money and work less. Also, your character’s creativity will be better than in WWE, as demonstrated in recent months. These were his words:

¨Matt Hardy said it was a very difficult decision to make, but he thought it was the right decision. Fewer days, more money, less stress. This is fine with me. Matt Hardy is no longer a young boy, his career is coming to an end. He can finish it as he wants, and he can also have a great role too. I think Matt Hardy may have been one of those part-timers who gets the salary he wants, but he wanted to make the impact he wanted. I keep saying that it was the right decision for him¨

Matt Hardy announced his AEW debut

As we said before, before debuting on AEW, Matt Hardy almost indirectly announced his debut. In his latest episode of his FREE THE DELETE series, invited were the Young Bucks, superstars and AEW creatives. With his appearance, Matt Hardy made it more than clear that he would soon debut in the company of Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.