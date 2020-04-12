Priscilla Coolidge is the sister of singer Rita Coolidge. Between 1969 and 1979 she was married to Booker T. Jones, who produced their first solo album “Gypsy Queen” in 1970. Later, the couple recorded three albums as a duet, or rather four although the last one is more a Priscilla album from new solo and without any interest.

In the album they released in 1973 called “Chronicles” the song “Time” stood out, written by her sister Rita, who at that time was the girlfriend of Jim Gordon, the drummer of Derek and The Dominoes. That composition was supposedly “loaned” to Jim Gordon who lent it to Eic Clapton and that the latter used in the famous instrumental piano coda at the end of “Layla”. As you can see the thing is quite interesting … But despite this, I am going to focus on your second album as a couple; “Home Grown”. From Booker T, I have little to tell you that you don’t know, this child prodigy became a musician, producer, composer and had a huge influence on African American music. As the leader of Booker T. & The M.G.’s his legacy is impressive.

“Home Grown” passed without pain or glory through the world of music, most only saw an exercise by a couple in love indulging in a whim in the form of an album. Although it is true that the discography of the couple is light years away from what Booker T offered us with the M.G’s, we must not underestimate an album that mixes Soul, Blues and Rock released in 1972 and with a guy like Booker T commanding. Undervalued by criticism and with very low sales, it is a record that became the meat of cash drawers in record stores. It is time to remove dust and mold from many of those records, it is evident that those years of compositional boom and with musical lights in each corner, works of this nature went unnoticed, but today they are savored with more affection.

Only 8 cuts, of which two versions of Dylan, and not any, “Maggie’s Farm” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”, the rest of the keyboard player’s compositions with Priscila and a “Born under a Bad sign” of 8 minutes composed together with William Bell, one of the pillars of the Stax. And they end with 12 minutes of pure pleasure with the cut entitled “Who Killed Cock Robin? Music distilled by the love of a Cheroke blood woman and a black man sounds like Delta music, curious that Leon Russell would write the song “Delta Lady” to his sister Rita Coolidge.

The Coolidge exuded beauty and cajoled the weak and infatuated men. Evil tongues nicknamed the beautiful Rita as the Yoko Ono of the Delta! Since many consider that when she left Stephen Stills for Graham Nash it caused the breakup of CSN & Y), and that Stills in “Sit Yourself Down” recorded with his band Manassas makes mention of her in a little considered way. But I am getting out of the question that concerns us here, Booker T. and Priscilla, which shows us a sepia-colored cover with a photo of both of them even being children, innocent and far from the world of entertainment. Already with the first cover of their previous album they showed the world that they were an interracial couple, something rare in those days. Some Native American groups protested and criticized the Coolidge sisters for using their Cherokee share to promote themselves as Native Americans, arguing that the Coolidge did not meet the criteria established by law to be called Cherokee. That curiously, instead of being harmful, I provide them with extra advertising. But despite so much effort from poor Priscilla, Rita Coolidge remained the star of the family and, finally, as happens so often and even more so in show business, the couple broke up. For his part, Booker T never claimed those three albums, and what’s more, they don’t even appear on his discography on his website.