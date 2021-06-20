Booker is ready – AS.com

The Phoenix Suns Arena rumbled like rarely. Its architecture, in the shape of an enveloping dome, helps this; but the origin of the roars little understood of architectural structures. Those of Arizona, a decade later, returned to the Western Conference Finals. They wanted Finals and they had Finals. They wanted stars and, despite everything, they had stars. Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul were not there, but Paul George and Devin Booker were there. They responded as the occasion demanded. In a pulse in which only one could remain, it was the second, who, despite his youth, chose the moments better: George started with everything and Devin saved the best for last. 34 points for the first, but, for the second, a triple-double with utensils included: he looks prepared to, in his first playoffs, reign in the West. 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists with 51.7% in field goals and 42.9% in the triple. Seniority was lacking, but youth can also count for it. It can be worth two. 120-114 and 1-0 in the series, which begins with a game with still much to shine.

By status within the league, within their own teams and due to past quarrels that, in times of maximum load, need little to exploit, Booker and Paul were called to be the leaders today, in basketball and morals, in the tangible and in the intangible. The second appeared before the first, with seven points in the first seven minutes and a string of actions to fly the superstar flag, with a step-back against Jae Crowder as a shield for his crusade. Booker, meanwhile, was playing hide and seek: preparing his deception. Without Chris Paul, and with more time on the ball, the predictability trap is seductive, but salvageable when talent overflows. A beautiful basket, with the flag still standing and showing its echo, attested to this and put the finishing touch on a first half at the height, with 18 changes of leader, 5 points of maximum advantage for both teams and, both, above 45% of success in field shots: many alternatives and few reserves.

The playoff formula was the right one. Little pause, defensive intensity that failed in the midst of a festival of expected and unexpected transitions and appearances, stellar and rudimentary. Pure NBA: the best league in the world. In his bet, surely, Monty Williams saw a clear all-in: that the rhythm does not stop, it should sound in his head. After his sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals, he wanted to assert his layoff, extended from June 13. A week, an eternity in the hyperloop of the final phase. Tyronn Lue, with a keen nose, and as he had warned in the previous one, expanded the rotation to counteract the lack of air. And with it came surprises, such as DeMarcus Cousins’ irruption through a ruthless pounding. He scored 11 points in five minutes, but he would stay at that. The physicist gives for what he gives. Lue used up to 10 players, but production was left to a few. George, who in addition to 35 points, distributed 5 assists and saved 4 rebounds, had the support of Reggie Jackson (24 + 6 + 4), in the line of his final phase, but not much else. Rajon Rondo appeared when he always appears, in moments of truth, but he fell short. Back then, in the last room, Booker, with his friends, was starting to have fun, and George was suddenly missing the mark. Rajon did not arrive, Mann was not the man (9 + 4) and the Clippers, this time, could not honor their leader. Right now, part of Los Angeles prays for that knee.

Booker breaks the balance

The party moved on the wire until the best aerialist of the night began to play on it. It could be in short distances, as in the first part, or based on jerks, as in the third quarter. It was then that, amid the shouting, Booker began to blend in with the environment: a state of Arizona that, at its maximum, already reaches 40 degrees. First the Clippers raised the temperature, with a George in a trance, with eight points in a row, and a Jackson holding the pace. Between the two, they raised a partial 12-2 that put the maximum difference so far (78-84). At the same applied force, the same response from the body that receives it; but, in this case, it was higher. Devin, alone, put together an answer in the form of twelve points in a row (90-88) that had no double meaning: only forward and with a very clear destination, 1-0 in the tie. The last quarter began with the score even (93-93), to do justice to the duel, but the warning was already launched.