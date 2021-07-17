Booker becomes top scorer in debut postseason

The first playoffs of Devin Booker In the NBA they are being spectacular for him at the collective level, reaching the Finals with Suns, and they are also being spectacular for him at the individual level, by breaking all-time scoring records.

Booker became the all-time leading scorer in a debut postseason last night. He became the leader in that section of the game after adding 542 points in the 20 games he has played in these playoffs, his first in the 6 years he has been in the NBA.

The Suns player averages 27.1 points in 40.1 minutes of play in those first 20 postseason games. His 42 points were spectacular in the fourth game of a final series that the Suns and Bucks tied 2-2.

The best all-time record in a playoff debut was Rick barry from the 1966-1967 season. Then he played in the San Francisco Warriors and scored 521 points playing 15 games, with an average of no less than 34.7 points, which would end up being his best playoff record of his entire career.

The second best record was held by the great Julius Erving, who scored 518 points in 19 games with the Sixers in his first playoff accession (average of 27.3 points). It happened 10 years later (1976-1977 course) of Barry’s mark, and that average of 27.3 points was Erving’s best in the NBA in the 11 seasons he played in the postseason.