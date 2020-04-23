Today is Book Day, a good excuse to treat yourself and nourish yourself with literature that helps you better understand the universe of Formula 1. We have made a list for all needs.
Whether you are nostalgic for the sport, admire a private pilot, want to know the secrets of the paddock or the other side of Formula 1, you have many options to buy a book on this special day.
If you want to get to know the protagonists of Formula 1 better …
The unknown Kimi Räikkönen
by Kari Hotakainen
The Mysteries of Ayrton Senna
by Carlos Castellá
Senna, unknown stories, 25 years later
by Lemyr Martins and José María Rubio
Ayrton Senna’s Last Night
by Giorgio Terruzzi
Jenson Button: Life to the limit
by Jenson Button
Aussie Grit: My Formula One Journey
by Mark Webber
Watching the wheels
by Damon Hill
Jim Clark: The best of the best
by David Tremayne
Life is a gift
by María de Villota
Winning is not enough
by Jackie Stewart
Reinvent yourself: how I went from Formula 1 to music
by Jaime Alguersuari
Jo Ramírez: My life in Formula 1
by Jo Ramírez
Hobbo: Motor-Racer, Motor-Mouth
by David Hobbs
Pironi: The champion who never was
by David Sedgwick
If you want to meet the thinking minds of sport …
The man who invented Formula 1
by Tom Bower
Ferrari Rex
by Luca del Monte
Colin Chapman: The Man and his Cars
by Gerard Crombac
How to build the car
by Adrian Newey
The perfect car: The biography of John Barnard
Do you like the car Test it!
by Nick Skeens
Total Competition
by Ross Brawn and Adam Parr
Formula x
by Jurriaan Kamer and Rini Van Solingen
If you want to learn history or statistics …
Grand Prix Century
by Cristopher Hilton
Hitler’s Grands Prix in England
by Cristopher Hilton
Formula 1 – The Knowledge
by David Hayhoe
1994 The story never told
by Ibrar Malik
Legendary Formula 1 drivers
If you want to enjoy photography …
Feel
by Marko F1
Ferrari
by Taschen publishing house
Formula 1: Pictures with a message
by Miquel Liso and Hartmut Lehbrink
F1 Mavericks: The Men and Machines that Revolutionized Formula 1 Racing
by Pete Biro
If you want to read the experiences of journalists …
Flying on the asphalt
by Antonio Lobato
Passió per Formula 1
by Josep Lluís Merlos
Així is Formula 1
by Francesc Rosés
Cop de teatre!
by Francesc Latorre
The Madmen of the Wheel Volume 1 (also available Volume 2)
by José M. Zapico
Fascinating F1 Facts (Volume 1 and 2)
by Joe Saward
Beyond the red line
by Daniel Ceán-Bermúdez Pérez
If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard
.