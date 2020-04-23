Today is Book Day, a good excuse to treat yourself and nourish yourself with literature that helps you better understand the universe of Formula 1. We have made a list for all needs.

Whether you are nostalgic for the sport, admire a private pilot, want to know the secrets of the paddock or the other side of Formula 1, you have many options to buy a book on this special day.

If you want to get to know the protagonists of Formula 1 better …

The unknown Kimi Räikkönen

by Kari Hotakainen

The Mysteries of Ayrton Senna

by Carlos Castellá

Senna, unknown stories, 25 years later

by Lemyr Martins and José María Rubio

Ayrton Senna’s Last Night

by Giorgio Terruzzi

Jenson Button: Life to the limit

by Jenson Button

Aussie Grit: My Formula One Journey

by Mark Webber

Watching the wheels

by Damon Hill

Jim Clark: The best of the best

by David Tremayne

Life is a gift

by María de Villota

Winning is not enough

by Jackie Stewart

Reinvent yourself: how I went from Formula 1 to music

by Jaime Alguersuari

Jo Ramírez: My life in Formula 1

by Jo Ramírez

Hobbo: Motor-Racer, Motor-Mouth

by David Hobbs

Pironi: The champion who never was

by David Sedgwick

If you want to meet the thinking minds of sport …

The man who invented Formula 1

by Tom Bower

Ferrari Rex

by Luca del Monte

Colin Chapman: The Man and his Cars

by Gerard Crombac

How to build the car

by Adrian Newey

The perfect car: The biography of John Barnard

Do you like the car Test it!

by Nick Skeens

Total Competition

by Ross Brawn and Adam Parr

Formula x

by Jurriaan Kamer and Rini Van Solingen

If you want to learn history or statistics …

Grand Prix Century

by Cristopher Hilton

Hitler’s Grands Prix in England

by Cristopher Hilton

Formula 1 – The Knowledge

by David Hayhoe

1994 The story never told

by Ibrar Malik

Legendary Formula 1 drivers

If you want to enjoy photography …

Feel

by Marko F1

Ferrari

by Taschen publishing house

Formula 1: Pictures with a message

by Miquel Liso and Hartmut Lehbrink

F1 Mavericks: The Men and Machines that Revolutionized Formula 1 Racing

by Pete Biro

If you want to read the experiences of journalists …

Flying on the asphalt

by Antonio Lobato

Passió per Formula 1

by Josep Lluís Merlos

Així is Formula 1

by Francesc Rosés

Cop de teatre!

by Francesc Latorre

The Madmen of the Wheel Volume 1 (also available Volume 2)

by José M. Zapico

Fascinating F1 Facts (Volume 1 and 2)

by Joe Saward

Beyond the red line

by Daniel Ceán-Bermúdez Pérez

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.