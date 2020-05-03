Although the history of electronic books dates back to the first half of the 20th century – look if it takes time to develop – it was not until the beginning of the 21st century and the popularization of devices like the Amazon’s Kindle when e-Books settled in bulk on the market. But if you don’t have one, it doesn’t matter, because reading on your mobile or tablet is also something that has become very popular.

And for this reason, and taking advantage of the fact that today is Book Day 2020, if you have an Android tablet or mobile, an iPad or an iPhone, here you have several apps with which turn those devices into e-Book readers To read and download free books from websites like the ones we suggest at this link:

Kybook

Able to read formats like EPUB, FB2, RTF, PDF, DJVU, CHM, CBR, CBZ, MP3, M4A, and M4B, this free iOS app It has a simple and clear appearance, very customizable that even allows us to use our own fonts to read. Kybook is integrated into Google Books, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive and Yandex Disc, being able to choose covers and adjust a large number of parameters, from horizontal / vertical reading to the use of social networks such as Facebook or Twitter.

Moon + Reader

With such a suggestive title, this exclusive Android app has support for epub, pdf, mobi, chm, cbr, cbz, umd, fb2, txt, html, rar, zip or OPDS and it comes with over 10 built-in themes including Day and Night mode, and allows several types of page change: using the touch screen, volume keys or even the camera, search or back keys.

The app has 5 auto-scroll modes (covering the text read, per pixel, per line or per page) and speed control in real time, along with a “Keep your eyes healthy” mode to extended reading periods. The app has a free version as well as a paid version that removes the ad banners.

NeoSoar

An app free for iOS, NeoSoar has compatibility with feBook formats such as PDF, ePub and Adobe DRM ebooks and it presents a clear interface with functions such as sorting by categories, underlining in various volumes, translator, dictionary and the ability to synchronize with Dropbox. The best thing is that it also brings free books like the Adventures of Sherlock Holmes or the Great Gatsby, although of course, in English.

Media365 Book Reader

Elegant and easy to use, Universal Book Reader is a free app and exclusive to Android that allows a customizable reading experience Adjusting the font size and type of customization, multiple display modes for easy reading day or night, brightness adjustment, and page orientation settings.

It has integrated file explorer to quickly navigate and import your own EPUB and PDF files from the memory card in the device, and also import entire folders of e-books, and Library View allows you to add new shelves, select multiple books, list or grid view, and browse through your collection.

