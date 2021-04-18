Book “A changed guard” – Espabox

Press release

Antonio Tejerina AKA The Devil on Wheels (Ponferrada, 1982) television screenwriter, writer and inveterate music lover gets into the ring with his third novel, “On Guard Changed”, a short story that tries to vindicate those who never throw in the towel. Those who are capable of rowing against the current, despite the fact that the bell of their best round rings out already far away, time has apparently left them out of action and life has caught them changed guard. No one is defeated as long as they keep the strength of their convictions and believe in their way of life.

A Guardia Cambiada, the fascinating new story by Toño Tejerina, apparently a boxing story, actually the chronicle of nostalgia, of the sad joy of wanting to return to the happy past, of losing contact with the present and, with blows, return to the lost Arcadia. Here are the sensations, sounds, aromas and flavors of the time when you were happy.

A story of friendship, honesty, and lost worlds whispered to the fists, a story of losers who don’t give up.

“-The time has changed.

-The times maybe, but not me “

What Billy the Kid would say to Pat Garrett in Peckinpah’s film, and what is said at some point in this novel as well.