BonusFinder pays you $ 500 to watch baseball and eat hot dogs

Photo: HannahChen / Pixabay

Now that the baseball season is starting, you should know that there is a company that is offering a new job where they will pay you $ 500 dollars to do some things that many already do for free every year.

And is that the casino review site, BonusFinder, you are looking for a Major League Baseball Food Tester.

More specifically, the company is looking for someone who is passionate about all things baseball and hot dogs, and who is willing to watch a few games, eat various hot dogs, and comment on them on BonusFinder.com.

In addition to the $ 500 payment for writing reviews, the chosen person will receive money to travel and buy food.

To get the cash, the Major League Food Tester will be asked report on their experiences, commenting on the specific qualities of hot dogs and baseball games. These are the criteria you need to consider, as reported in Thrillist.

To evaluate hot dogs:

–Appearance and color of the hot dog

–Quality of the bun and flavor of the bread

–The complexity of the flavor of the hot dog and the quality of the meat

–Sauce and dressing

–Value for money

For baseball games:

–Entertainment and quality of the game

–Ambient and emotion in the stadium

To be considered for the BonusFinder job title, you have to go to the job listing on their official portal, enter your name and email address, tell the company what state you live in and your favorite baseball team, and then explain why you would be perfect for the job.

The position is available to applicants from the US and Canada who are 21 years of age or older. You have from now until May 2 to apply, and the winners will be contacted before Wednesday, May 5.

