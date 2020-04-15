The economic cabinet met again yesterday to analyze the progress of the measures adopted in the context of the crisis and one of the issues that the ministers put on the table is to maintain the Emergency Family Income (IFE) during May.

This is the $ 10,000 that will be collected by informal workers, category A and B monotributistas, social monotributistas, domestic workers and beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH). The first payment will be this month, from 21 for those who have CBU, and from May 6 for those without a bank account. In both cases, with a schedule according to the ID number.

Now the Executive is considering extending it also for May. “The pandemic continues and assistance to individuals and families via IFE and assistance to companies via the Production and Work Assistance Program (APT) as well,” said government sources..

This possibility was discussed today at a new meeting of the economic cabinet that was held at the Casa Rosada and that was headed by the chief of the cabinet, Santiago Cafiero.

Officials analyzed the data of those registered so far, which allowed determining that one of every two Argentine families agreed to such income. This means that In this first stage, a member of these families will receive the bonus of $ 10,000, for a total of 7,854,316 individuals or families. (perceived by a member) over the approximately 15 million homes across the country, according to official information.

“It is scheduled for a month, but if the facts warrant that we have to maintain this benefit for longer, we will do it. The IFE confronts us with the sadness of the Argentine reality. We are also surprised by the number,” the minister of Work, Claudio Moroni, yesterday before the senators of the Work and Social Security Commission.

In addition to Moroni, the Ministers of Economy, Martín Guzmán; and of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas. Also present were the head of the AFIP, Mercedes Marcó de Pont; the President of the Central Bank, Miguel Ángel Pesce, and the Deputy Head of the Cabinet, Cecilia Todesca Bocco, who, together with Cafiero, They also evaluated the requests for assistance, their granting and the current status of the placement of credits that the APT foresees., reported official sources.

According to data revealed until noon, 325,000 companies had registered in the APT, of which 210,000 already have authorization to extend employer contributions. The Government decided to expand the sectors for incorporation into the assistance program. Although Decree 332 exempted from being able to present itself to enjoy the benefits to the companies of the essential sectors, now the AFIP is receiving the requests of all the companies and those cases will be evaluated by the commission created for that purpose.

In addition to the extension or reduction of 95% of employer charges, the other two benefits are the complementary salary, which may be received by all companies with up to 100 workers, and the Repro, intended for companies with more than 100 employees. In the first case, firms with up to 25 workers will receive up to a vital and mobile minimum wage ($ 16,875) per person, a contribution that is reduced as the payroll increases.

On the other hand, progress was made in a series of measures for self-employed workers and monotributistas, which were requested by the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández. “The intention is to design a specific tool to provide help to freelancers at this time of global economic crisis, to be announced in the coming days,” the sources said.