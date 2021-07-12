Bonucci reveals his feelings after winning the European Championship

Leonardo Bonucci, defender of the Italian national team, celebrated this Sunday the conquest of the second Eurocup of history “azzurra” and ensured that this trophy, won in the penalty shootout of the Wembley final against England, turns your team into a “legend”.

“We played a great game, now we are legends,” said Bonucci at the end of the game, visibly moved, on Italian television “Sky Sport”.

Bonucci scored the 1-1 goal on Sunday and sent the game first into extra time and then into penalty shoot-out, in which Italy won 3-2 and won their second European Championship after 1968.

The Italian defender spoke briefly, on the grass at Wembley, alongside Giorgio Chiellini.

“Now we will go on vacation together and I will convince him to continue until the next World Cup,” promised Bonucci.