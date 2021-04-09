Bonoloto Draw Result of April 9, 2021, Friday

04/09/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the Bonoloto draw.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto celebrated on Friday, April 9, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 03, 10, 16, 22, 24 and 37. The complementary has been the number 14 and the refund has corresponded to the number 0. For this draw there was a pot of € 500,000.00.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. The winners of the different categories will be distributed a total of € 1,361,026.43, from the € 2,474,593.50 collected in the 4,949,187 bets received.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 1,650,236.59 2nd (5 hits + C) € 444,565.31 3rd (5 hits) € 141,632.13 4th (4 hits) € 5.37226.27 5th (3 hits) € 92,7034.00 Refund492,4310 , € 50

What does the Bonoloto raffle consist of?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on whether 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 numbers have been chosen.

In addition, two other numbers are extracted: the refund number, which must coincide with that of the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the winners of five numbers can increase their prize.

Regarding the participation in the draws, there are two modes for the Bonoloto game:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

When is the Bonoloto draw held?

The Bonoloto draw is daily from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.