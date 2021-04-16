Bonoloto Draw Result of April 15, 2021, Thursday

04/15/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s Bonoloto draw is now available.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 01, 15, 21, 35, 36 and 41. The complementary has been the number 27 and the refund has corresponded to the number 5. The jackpot for this draw was € 1,200,000.00.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As there are no first category winners, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. Since there are also no second category winners, the prize will go to the third category winners. A total of 4,887,383 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 2,443,691.50, with a total of € 1,344,030.33.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 00.00 3rd (5 hits) € 903,041.12 4th (4 hits) € 4,93029.30 5th (3 hits) € 84.8454.00 Refund491.3710 , € 50

How do you play Bonoloto?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on the number of numbers that have been previously chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with the one on the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the winners of five numbers can increase their prize.

Regarding the participation in the raffles, there are two ways to do it in the Bonoloto:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

When is the Bonoloto draw held?

The Bonoloto draw takes place every day from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.