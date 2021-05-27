Bonoloto Draw Result for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

05/26/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the Bonoloto draw.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 06, 08, 36, 39, 42 and 47. The complementary number has been 18 while the refund has been the number 3. For this draw there was a pot of € 500,000.00.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. With no top-notch winning bets found, the prize will roll into the next day’s jackpot. A total of 4,822,470 bets have been obtained, for which the collection amounts to € 2,411,235.00, with a total of € 1,326,179.25.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 1,184,470.66 3rd (5 hits) € 761,213.62 4th (4 hits) € 4,12035.45 5th (3 hits) € 79,1074.00 Refund480.7160 , € 50

What does the Bonoloto raffle consist of?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on the number of numbers that have been previously chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with the one on the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the lucky ones who have hit five numbers can thus see their prize increased.

Regarding the participation in the draws, there are two modes for the Bonoloto game:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

What is the Bonoloto draw schedule?

It is a raffle that takes place from Monday to Saturday every week at the same time: 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.