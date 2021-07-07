Bonoloto draw for Tuesday, July 6, 2021: results

07/06/2021 at 22:04 CEST

The winning combination of today’s Bonoloto draw is now available.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 17, 20, 22, 27, 31 and 46. The complementary number has been 38 while the refund has been the number two. The jackpot at stake to be distributed among the first category winners was € 800,000.00.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As no top-tier winners have been found, the prize will be added to the jackpot for the next drawing. For this draw € 2,347,907.00 have been raised from a total of 4,695,814 bets. Of this amount, it will go to prizes € 1,291,348.85.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 1,179,861.32 3rd (5 hits) € 491,835.32 4th (4 hits) € 3,985.75.77 5th (3 hits) € 76.7844.00 Refund470.7750 , € 50

Bonoloto game mechanics

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two modalities: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on the number of numbers that have been previously chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with the one on the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the lucky ones who have hit five numbers can increase their prize.

Regarding the participation in the draws, there are two modes for the Bonoloto game:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

Bonoloto draw schedule

It is a raffle that takes place from Monday to Saturday every week at the same time: 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.