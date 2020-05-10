From North Dublin. 14 studio albums. 22 Grammys. 1 Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award ”. This is how the Irish band U2 presents itself on its Twitter account, proud of its origins, its musical achievements and the activism championed by its singer, Bono, who celebrates this Sunday 60 years away from the spotlight and confined by the coronavirus.

It is not, surely, the birthday that the leader of U2 would have imagined, whose figure arouses admiration and antipathy among his compatriots, because they celebrate his indisputable talent as they criticize his supposedly excessive ego and his contradictions.

Surely he would have liked a great party like the one that his friend Shane McGowan, singer of The Pogues, organized two years ago for his 60th anniversary, with a concert among colleagues in which Bono shared the stage with Johhny Deep, The Corrs or Nick Cave .

However, if you follow the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, you will have to blow out the candles in your Killiney mansion, one of the most exclusive residential areas in the south of the Irish capital, where you have other stars like Van Morrison, Enya as neighbors. or The Edge, guitarist and songwriter for U2.

Away is Finglas, the working-class neighborhood of north Dublin where Paul Hewson (Bono) grew up, married to Ali and father of four children.

Popular culture says that the people of the capital who live north of the River Liffey are the guardians of the Dublin essence, the most traditional, who are distinguished even by their accent, harder and more closed than in the south.

And, in addition to pedigree, apparently they also have rhythm and soul, as Roddy Doyle wrote in his novel “The Commitments”, later taken to the cinema by Alan Parker to tell on the big screen the adventures of some young Dubliners who form a soul band, a style unknown to them.

In one of their most memorable passages, while a television without volume shows James Brown waddling frantically, the representative of the group, in response to their doubts, reassures them.

“The Irish – remember – are the blacks of Europe and the Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland and the Dubliners of the north are the blacks of Dublin, so say it loud and clear: I am black and I am proud!”

It has been a long time since Bono has a North Dublin accent and although the style of U2 is not “soul” either, many of the lyrics of his songs, almost all of them from Bono’s hand, contain a high degree of spirituality and religiosity .

His critics reproach him for bringing that same air of preacher into his public appearances, whether in interviews, delivering a speech at the UN on poverty eradication in Africa, or launching a fair trade company.

In general, NGOs celebrate that, thanks to his fame, Bono has spoken about social issues with prominent world leaders, some as unpopular as George W. Bush, but they also suspect that it is the politicians who take the most advantage of these meetings to wash their image. posing alongside a committed rock star.

Many Irishmen also reproach him that, while embarking on social crusades, U2 has for years weaved a complex fiscal framework to transfer much of its interests to the Netherlands, where it pays less tax.

Likewise, a massive leak of documents, dubbed the “paradise papers”, revealed in 2017 that Bono was a “passive investor” in companies supposedly established in a tax haven to acquire real estate projects.

Bono is very aware that his figure has chiaroscuro and that not everyone “buys” his “good” image – of “posture” for some – which is why he almost always addresses these issues with a great sense of humor and self-criticism, which, in turn, often disarms its detractors.

“I don’t think this is the moment for U2 to go to plan Kumbayá. It would not sit well now, what is needed now is actions instead of words, “he recently stated regarding the coronavirus crisis in an interview with” The Irish Times. “

At the start of the pandemic, the Dublin government asked him to participate in a public-private project aimed at obtaining Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical tests abroad.

Since then, Bono has been in contact, among others, with those responsible for Apple and Alibaba, Tim Cook and Jack Ma, respectively, and sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to purchase medical supplies.

U2 has also donated 10 million euros to help the toilets in Ireland and Bono published on March 17 on his social networks the song “Let Your Love Be Known”, composed by him to encourage Italy, the first European country hard punished by COVID-19.

A few days ago, Seoul authorities confirmed that Moon Jae-in had received a letter from Bono, whom they described as “leader” of U2, “humanitarian activist” and “candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

When this crisis passes, with its 60th birthday, perhaps it will be a little closer to achieving recognition from the Swedish Academy for its social crusades.

.