Bono says that the current Seville “has no roof”

The Moroccan goal Yassine Bono He was ambitious for the new season, in which Sevilla will play in the Champions League again, and stated that “this team has no roof“and” he has to aspire to more, always looking for higher and more important challenges “, in addition to assuming” as a plus “competition in goal.

“The team showed last season that it could fight for the (League) championship and, counting the last ten games, I think we finished first or second, we won a lot and we proved to be up to the task. It is a long road and it is not easy, but the team is gaining in confidence and the group in experience and, above all, in believing that it can be done, “Bono said on Thursday.

In statements to the club’s media from the concentration in Algorfa (Alicante), whose beginning on Sunday coincided with his reincorporation after having had a few more days of vacation, the Moroccan highlighted the difficulty of achieving this sustained growth, “but there is more and more trust and with work you can do very important things “.

According to Bono, that last year he played 45 matches between the League, the Cup, the Champions League and the European Super Cup – with 36 goals conceded and 23 unbeaten matches -, “Sometimes it is scary to say that you fight for the championship”, although he considered that “the team is going to go further” and they feel that they have to “improve that fourth place” and that “little by little” they will “get hooked on that challenge.”

After the signing of the Serbian goalkeeper Marko dmitrovic (Eibar), the Moroccan international, born 30 years ago in Montreal (Canada), said that “competition is always something positive for everyone, it makes the team grow and improve” and “is a plus for the club”, and said that since his arrival at Sevilla “he has never” felt like a regular or substitute.

“I am looking forward to continuing to grow and improve as a goalkeeper, as a person and as a player Within the group. Also to achieve more important goals than last season. With Marko we have a very nice competition and we will try to do our best, “he stressed.

Bono described his new teammate as a goalkeeper “with very good conditions, left-handed” like him, “which helps in getting the ball out”, and stated that “a team like Sevilla, which wants to achieve very important goals, needs have that competition. “

He added that he is clear that both start from scratch, because he feels “a club worker who does his job in the best way and who responds to what they tell him” and focuses on what he should “improve” for the benefit of the club. team.

“For more good performances or titles that can help the team win (as in the 2020 Europa League in Cologne), the goal of Sevilla does not belong to me. What belongs to me are my challenges and my dreams, and not there Nobody comes in. I’m still in that line and I’m prepared for whatever the club and the coaching staff want, “he stressed.

Eager to reconnect with the fans at Sánchez-Pizjuán, With the return of the public to the stadiums, the Moroccan admitted that the fact that the Africa Cup in Cameroon is going to be played in January “hurts them a little bit in the European leagues,” but it is what there is “, besides that they have “a responsibility” with his team “and it is always nice to represent it”.

Asked by his compatriot Youssef En-Nesyri, Bono assured that the forward “has the desire to continue here and commitment” to continue “improving”, and pointed out that, despite having had “offers everywhere to go and win more, he wants to be at Sevilla.”

“With Luuk (de Jong) we always had very good positional play and with Youssef we were also able to have more play in the spaces, which allowed us to alternate, apart from the fact that in the area they are both very good. The important thing is that he has room for improvement, and that excites the team and the club, “he said.