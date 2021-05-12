Bono is celebrating! – Music News

Bono is celebrating because he has a birthday !! That’s right, today we have a wonderful and talented birthday boy for the Music News portal and we will tell you all the details!

Our dear, Paul David Hewson, better known as Bono, had his birthday this May, and surely you know it if you are a big fan of his music, he is a very professional and talented musician of Irish origin, initially he was known for being the vocalist of the rock genre group, U2.

Bono is not only a great singer and songwriter, but he is also a political activist who has been committed for years to the fight against poverty in Africa, and for a long time he was in favor of the whole situation of the cancellation of the external debt of third world countries.

For all these actions that make him not only a great artist but also a great and valuable human being, he has received awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 and 2006, in addition to receiving the mention of Knight of honor of the Order. of the British Empire !! So or more in love… we can’t!

Bono besides being part of the U2 band since 1976, he was also part of Band Aid in 1984 to finally be in Passengers since 2014!

Today we celebrate this talented artist called Bono, or rather, stage name, we admire and respect him! Happy birthday, Bonus!