What was anticipated last weekend the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, Was confirmed this Saturday by the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán : the Government will pay again the Emergency Family Income (IFE), for the month of May, which – like the April supplement – will be $ 10,000 and will benefit about 9 million people.

“Given the extension of preventive, social and compulsory isolation and in the face of the impact that this generates on household income, We decided to repay the IFE for $ 10,000. This measure will reach 9 million people“Guzmán announced from a Twitter account.

Emergency Family Income has been a fundamental tool to reach those we could not reach with other measures, such as informal workers, and has managed to prevent between 2.7 and 4.5 million people from falling temporarily into poverty. – Martín Guzmán (@Martin_M_Guzman)

May 30, 2020

The minister stressed that “the Emergency Family Income It has been a fundamental tool to reach those who could not be reached with other measures, such as informal workers “and emphasized that”prevented between 2.7 and 4.5 million people from falling temporarily into poverty“

Along these lines, he asserted that in the face of an unprecedented situation hitting the world economy the government “acted decisively, reaching those who need it most, protecting income, work and production. “

Likewise, Guzmán explained that “soon” the National Social Security Administration (ANSeS) “It will report the details of the measure’s implementation.”

Who is IFE for?

The IFE is intended for informal workers, domestic service personnel, social monotributistas and monotributistas of categories A and B, the lowest. To obtain it, the requirements are: to be a native or naturalized Argentinean and resident, with a legal residence in the country of not less than 2 years and to be between 18 and 65 years of age.

The owner or his family group must not have income from:

A job in a dependency relationship in the public or private sector;

Be a monotributista of category C or higher, or the self-employed;

Have an unemployment or retirement benefit, pensions or withdrawals that are contributory or non-contributory national, provincial, municipal or from the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

Nor is it intended for social plans, complementary social salary, We Make Future, Boost Work or other national, provincial or municipal social programs.

The IFE is compatible with the collection of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) , the Pregnancy Allowance and the Progresar program.

