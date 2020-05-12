As part of his birthday celebration, Bono shared the 60 songs that, in his words, saved his life.

As part of his 60th birthday, the Irish singer Paul David Hewson, better known as Bond, took advantage of social networks and the official site of U2, a group to which he belongs, to share the 60 songs that, in his words, saved his life, in addition to the special ‘U2 Go Home: Live from Slane Castle‘.

Both on the portal and on the networks, Bond He shared the letters he wrote to thank the composers and artists who saved his life with his songs, among which are Luciano Pavarotti, Zucchero, Billie Eilish, the band Massive Attack, the duo Daft punk and Pharrell Williams, the German electronic music band Kraftwerk, plus an emotional text for director Duncan Jones, son of legend David Bowie.

At the end of the letters and before their signing, the Irish musician, who celebrated 60 years on May 10, did not hesitate to emphasize “Your fan. Bond”:“ These are some of the songs that saved my life, without which I could not have lived. The ones that took me from there to here, from zero to 60. Through all the scratches, all kinds of annoyances, from serious to silly … and joy, especially joy, “Bono shared in the text that precedes the letters.

Through the platform Youtube, Bono shared the playlist titled 60 Songs That Saved My Life, which features not only songs by the artists who were allowed to write a letter for them, but also titles from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Prince , Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Depeche Mode, Sex Pistols, Adele, Pixies, Oasis, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, among others.

The song list is also available at other music platforms, in which it would take four hours and 26 minutes listening to the 60 musical pieces, including Miserere, which he composed with Adelmo Fornaciari and performed alongside Luciano Pavarotti and Zucchero; in addition to I’ve Got You Under My Skin, a song he sang in 1993 as part of the Duets album, by the American singer Frank Sinatra.

In addition to the musical pieces, on the U2 The link was also shared to enjoy for 48 hours, the concert titled ‘U2 Go Home: Live From Slane Castle’, which was filmed during the Elevation Tour, which the group undertook in 2001, as part of the release of their album All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

The special, which represented the return of the group to their native country, presents 19 songs, among which are ‘Elevation’, ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘Until the End of the World’ and ‘Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get out of’; the portal specifies that only subscribers of U2.com, you can enjoy the concert.

