Singer Bonnie Pointer, member of the soul group ‘The Pointer Sisters’, died this past Monday at 69 years of age due to cardiac arrest As confirmed by family sources of the artist and her own representative: “With great sadness I have to announce to the followers of The Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning, our family is devastated,” said her sister Anita Pointer in a statement. .

‘The Pointer Sisters’

Bonnie was one of the founders of the group in the early 70s along with her sisters June Pointer, Anita Pointer and Ruth Pointer. From a very young age they were influenced by the genres of soul and gospel, and years later they would merge the genres of jazz, soul jazz and pop, giving the group a retro air. The musical group has successes such as ‘I’m So Excited’, ‘He’s so Shy’ or ‘Jump (For My Love)’Songs that became popular in the 70s and 80s.

The band would also be recognized for delve into the country music genre, becoming the first African-American group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, a mythical stage for culture of this style that is located in Tennessee, United States. ‘The Pointer Sisters’ won 3 Grammy Awards and received 10 nominations.

Solo career

Bonnie decided to leave the group in 1977 to start a solo career. In 1978 he signed for the record label Motown, where he released two albums and covered several of the first successes of the musical signature. In the 80s he decided to leave the company due to a problem with his contract. The singer’s career came to enjoy quite success and recognition thanks to ‘Heaven Must Have Sent You’ and a year later ‘I Can’t Help Myself’, turning both songs into two important successes in the disco scene of the 80s.