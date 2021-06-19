Bonita ‘Fernández, consolidates as a challenger to the absolute title

MEXICO – The Juarense Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández, who in recent months has become one of the best exponents of women’s boxing in the super flyweight division, knows that as the number one challenger in the world she must do her best if she wants the crown world change hands.

Fernández Ortiz, with a professional record of 23 wins, 4 of them by knockout; and is since the end of last year the world ranked number one of the World Boxing Council at 115 pounds, and will seek to take advantage of her position to become the first world boxing champion born in Ciudad Juárez.

Fighter represented exclusively by Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; At 26, she is a boxer who has faced a great deal of opposition throughout her career, adding duels with high-quality opponents such as world champions Mariana Juárez, Debora Dionicius and Lourdes Juárez, current owner of the belt to which the sport aspires. beautiful border fighter.

Disciple of Professor Rubén Lira, who has managed to exploit her virtues above the battle diamond, Diana Laura is today one of the favorites of the demanding Mexican fan, as she combines a dazzling beauty with unparalleled courage and a combat rhythm that has earned the respect of pink glove boxing fans.