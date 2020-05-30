Of the Writing

Friday May 29, 2020, p. a11

Enrique Bonilla, president of the Mx League, defended the series of decisions that managers have made in recent days, such as the elimination of promotion and descent, while affirming that there is a deposit of $ 10 million to pay the debts he left the disaffiliated Veracruz club.

Decisions are not made hot, ideas are presented to a working group, they take a process of presenting ideas and analyzing them, sometimes they are not correct, but they have to undergo a trial period, usually two seasons , indicated in the Eighth Sports.

He assured that his voice has weight in the board of owners, so his vote has caused several initiatives to stop. It has been more than once that I have said no, and on some occasions we have been able to change the course of certain decisions with facts and data, he added.

Regarding the Veracruz club, which owes salaries to players and coaching staff who were part of the squad since last year, Bonilla denied that there is no bail to settle the debts, as the media assured in recent days.

In the specific case of Veracruz, a collection specialist company had to be hired; I cannot say much more, because there is the process, but the money exists and it is 10 million dollars. The bond was in effect when the collection was requested and once the result is obtained, we will be able to give more information, he said.

He noted that after the coronavirus pandemic, contractual agreements between players and clubs will change. The terms of the transfer values, as of the contracts, will no longer be as in the past, not only in Mexico, but throughout the world.

He maintained that no salary cap or conditions will be established; It will be a negotiation between player and club; what they agree is what will be recorded. Likewise, he assured that the gentlemen’s agreement was eradicated in Mexican football.

