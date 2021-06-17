Boniek: “Spain wants to have the ball throughout the game”

The president of the Polish Football Association, Zbigniew Boniek, ratified the Portuguese Paulo Sousa as coach of his country and praised the Spanish team, his rival next Saturday in a key duel for the aspirations of both in the European Championship.

Boniek rejected that the Polish side is invaded by pessimism after losing to Slovakia in their competitive debut: “I don’t see a mental hole in our team.”

The head of the Polish federation assumes now the difficulties of his team to advance in the Eurocup and the favoritism of Spain in the duel of Seville. “I don’t want to force you to create optimism. You have to be realistic. We played against an opponent who had 82 percent ball possession against Sweden.. It is not Italy, which plays fast and wants to go from defense to attack as quickly as possible with its wingers. The Spanish game is that they take the ball since they are in the tunnel and they don’t want to lose it throughout the game, “Boniek said.

The president of the Polish Association assumes the difficulty of the duel against Spain, which did not go beyond the draw in the game that he played against Sweden.

“I expect a difficult and tough game and one that must be faced with humility, passion and knowing that there will be a lot of running behind the ball and take advantage of the occasions to counterattack. The most important thing in football is to score one more goal than the rival. And we have a problem with that because we lose by only one goal in all the games, “he said.

Boniek is aware of the complications Poland has encountered after losing to Slovakia.

“The defeat against Slovakia made the situation in the group very difficult for us because I don’t remember that after losing in the first match of a tournament the Polish team triumphed later. However, this does not prevent us from being optimistic. As long as there are opportunities and possibilities, you have to play. Teams have dreams and expectations when they go to a big event. I also. First as a footballer and then as president I have dreams. Sometimes they come true and sometimes they don’t. But I think our dreams will last as long as possible, “said Bonek at the Polsat Plus Arena in Gdansk.

“Even with ten players we were close to scoring. I understand the criticism because the important thing is the result but aside from the first goal, we conceded an individual error, we were much better throughout the game. It is true that the winners were the Slovaks and the glory goes to them. We must suffer now and do our thing. We are not going to throw anyone on the pile because we never did. We win and we all lose, “he added.

Boniek drew memories and referred to the 1982 World Cup in Spain, which he attended as a player. “We tied the first game against Italy and the second against Cameroon and they criticized us more than now but we knew how to live with that. Our players know that they are in a difficult situation and we will see how they react. Let’s see how we play. “

“We can’t be sorry. Let’s play, let’s do our jobs and see how we are when this party is over. In the 21st century, only in one do we fail the group stage. Polish football must go to big events but what it achieves in them is a problem because I think we do very little in relation to our real potential, “he said.

Boniek maintains confidence in the coach, the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, whom he took over after firing Jerzy Brzeczek in January.

“That never crossed my mind. We have a very smart and very good coach. Everyone who works with him is by his side. We have lacked a bit of luck “, indicated the president, who has not raised the cessation of the current preparer.

“Whether we qualify or not Paulo Sousa will continue as coach. I won’t fire him. I would like there to be ten or fifteen coaches in Poland with their mentality and creativity, who want to play football and teach that game. The technician’s job also depends on luck. My overall assessment is positive, “Boniek insisted. .