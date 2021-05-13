Bong Joon-ho to direct his first animated film – Tomatazos

After making history at the 2020 Oscars by winning four awards, including best film and best director, South Korean filmmaker and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho (Okja – 86%, Mother – 95%) is preparing for their next projects, including their first animated film in collaboration with the South Korean visual effects production house, 4th Creative Party (via indieWire).

It may interest you: HBO’s Parasite series won’t be a remake

The news was confirmed by the visual effects studio and as reported by ScreenDaily (via indieWire), the animated film will address the drama that arises between deep sea creatures and humans. Previously, the director had already worked with 4th Creative Party on films such as The Guest – 92% and The Express of Fear – 95%, however, the new project will be something unique in the filmmaker’s filmography.

Likewise, it was announced that the filmmaker had been working on the animation project since 2018 and that he finished writing the script in January of this year, however, he is currently working on the script for a live action film in English and, in fact, this will be his next production before he focuses squarely on the animated film.

Just in February, the Oscar winner for best director revealed that he had finished writing one of the two new scripts he was working on following his historic wins for Parasites – 100%.

It feels like I’m splitting my brain in the left and right half by writing these two scripts. But I finished one last week.

Bong revealed the existence of these two films backstage at the Oscars 2020, saying one was a Korean film ‘set in Seoul’ with ‘unique elements of horror and action’. Now it looks like this is the animated tape, so the project sounds very promising.

We recommend you: Oscar 2021 | Bong Joon Ho, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, and more to host the ceremony

On the other hand, the feature film in English, the filmmaker described as ‘a dramatic film based on a real event that happened in 2016’, however, he made it clear that he still did not know exactly how he would approach it, as he needed to finish the script and surely one part would be set in the United States and the other in the United Kingdom.

No further details are known about any of the films at this time. Bong has been working, throughout the pandemic, with Adam McKay (The Big Bet – 88%, Fuck the News 2 – 75%) in the upcoming Parasites television series, which has already been confirmed that it will not be a remake, but that it will be set in the same universe as the film.

Don’t leave without reading: Bong Joon-ho talks about current Asian hatred and asks filmmakers to portray that reality