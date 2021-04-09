Bong Joon-ho talks about the current Asian hatred and asks the filmmakers to portray that reality – Tomatazos

In recent weeks there have been important news stories that talk about Asian hatred in the United States, although it is not something relatively new, thanks to social networks this has become much more evident. The attacks come from people who make fun of the way they speak or the physique of Asian Americans, and sometimes it even goes as far as physical violence or invasion of their space.

During an online masterclass, Bong Joon-ho took the liberty of talking about it, ensuring that this is the ideal time for the world of cinema, especially in Hollywood, to do something to raise awareness. Just as there have been tapes that talk about migrants or the racism experienced by African Americans, not enough attention has been paid to the subject of what Asians are experiencing.

The director regretted having to view the news as an outsider because he is in Korea, which means that the information he receives could be downplayed by the media, but he still understands the magnitude of the problem. He said it was quite scary to see hate crimes against Asian-American people, which anyone should see regardless of whether they are of a different ethnicity.

I think about what the film industry can do right now. With movies, creating a movie takes a lot of time and a lot of money; it is a great unit that cannot really respond quickly to the problems that are currently happening in society. It is a medium that is difficult to use when you are trying to respond in real time. But ironically because of that, I think creators and filmmakers can be bolder in dealing with problems and shouldn’t be afraid to face them.

Although it is a subject that could touch any filmmaker, the Oscar winner focused on the Hollywood industry due to the impact and reach it has; especially when it comes to the United States, it is much easier for a message to arrive through a movie from the big Hollywood studios than through an independent film with fewer opportunities to reach all possible movie theaters.

Joon-ho used as an example Do The Right Thing – 92%, a film by Spike Lee released in 1989 where an important moment of violence and hatred towards black people was reflected, which grows like a snowball until it explodes. The film, in the filmmaker’s words, worked like something cathartic, but it also predicted what would soon happen when it came to the riots, specifically, that broke out three years later in Los Angeles.

For his part, he has also done his thing. During the same talk he explained that with Parasites – 100% began by asking a question: “What does it mean to be poor or rich in our current times?”, And showed a rather crude reality about both worlds showing the consequences that the actions of both sides can have. It would be quite interesting to know who will take the proposal from Bong joon-ho, or if he could take care of it himself, although at the moment he is in the development of two projects.

