Bong Joon-ho hopes HBO’s Parasite series is ‘something really cool’

Bong Joon-ho’s Last Movie (Okja – 86%, Mother – 95%), Parasites – 100%, it was a worldwide phenomenon, because not only did it manage to conquer US $ 258.8 million at the world box office, but it also won four Oscars – including the one for best film and best director – and allowed the filmmaker to be the first South Korean in win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Now, the director has returned to the French film festival to give a masterclass that spanned his career and during the event, the filmmaker spoke about his expectations for the next series of Parasites for HBO in which he has been working with his colleague and screenwriter Adam McKay (La Gran Apue $ ta – 88%, Fuck the News 2 – 75%) (via indieWire).

Although for many the idea of ​​carrying the history of Parasites The small screen was crazy, the filmmaker is very excited about this new project and the fact that he is directly involved as a producer could help the final result. In addition, the director clarified, again, that the program will not be a remake, but an original story set within the same universe as the film.

Parasite is a movie about rich and poor families, and that’s a problem everywhere. [La serie de televisión] it will be something really cool, I hope. I worked with Adam McKay and he is discovering the setting. We will do it in the United States.

The director went on to explain the strengths of his story and how he feels that he will connect with audiences through this universe that will lead to television.

The theme continues to have resonance in France and elsewhere. To much [de nosotros] We would like to be rich, but I think we are all afraid of becoming poor. I’m involved in the HBO adaptation [de Parasite]. It will be a black comedy. I’m working closely with screenwriter McKay. This time I am giving my opinion as a producer.

Despite initial doubts, the union between Bong and McKay could be a guaranteed success. The latter directed El Periodista – 66%, Ricky Bobby: Crazy about speed – 72% and Stepbrothers – 55%, three films that have been described as some of the funniest of the first decade of the 2000s, however they have also had success with social satires, such as The Great Apue $ ta, which earned him an Oscar, and the HBO series Succession – 86%, of which it is a producer.

Bong also said that he never expected that Parasites became a worldwide success. The film was the first foreign language to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, something that undoubtedly surprised more than one.

I had no idea that Parasite would be a worldwide hit. Its success far exceeded my expectations. Although I did it in exactly the same way as usual. And I remain unchanged for it. I mean, look at me, I’m exactly the same.

