Germans Bonfire include Spain in their world tour to present their new studio album called “Fistful Of Fire”, album which was released on April 3 through the AFM Records label.

Bonfire returns to our stages, with his established vocalist Alexx Stahl, which we could already see on his two previous albums with the rest of the stable lineup since 2015 with Frank Pané to the guitar, Ronnie Parkes To the bass, Tim Breideband on drums and with the original guitarist and undisputed leader of the band Hans Ziller.

The Catalans Kilmara They will be the guest band at the concerts in Madrid and Barcelona. Kilmara a band that does not stop growing and facing challenges. They are now in the studio recording the successor to their acclaimed “Across The Realm Of Time” and that we are possibly going to be able to hear a scoop on their dates with Bonfire.

The dates when we can see Bonfire in its “Fistful Of Fire Tour” with Kilmara are the following

October 23 – Madrid – Sala Nazca

October 24 – Donostia – C.C. Larraxto – Metal Norte Festival

October 25 – Barcelona – Sala La Nau

Tickets for dates Bonfire in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​they will be put on sale at the usual points of each city and on the internet they can be purchased at www.myacceso.com and www.metaltrip.com.