Boneyard Combat Production Details

Yesterday we could see the first of the two bouts that were not recorded inside a ring at Wrestlemania 36 and that was the one that faced The Undertaker against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

Now some details have come to light on how the combat in question was filmed, good combat, and a short film that was more like what we saw last night.

The bout was filmed in Florida, and WWE hired a production group to help on the job. The barn we saw combat was used took 5 days to build. The recording of the match lasted about 8 hours and it is seen that WWE and the production group made a very good team.

He dialogue between The Undertaker and AJ Styles during the match was entirely his, at no time were they scripted anything since it was considered that in this way the combat would be much more natural.

The moment when The Undertaker hit the window and got cut unplanned but as it looked so good in front of the camera it was decided not to remove it from the final product.

Triple H and Michael Hayes brought a foam hand to do the final segment of the match but It was The Undertaker who recommended doing it with the hand of AJ Styles since it would give greater realism to the final part of the combat.

