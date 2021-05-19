Bonds hadn’t been as worthless as hedging since 1999

(Bloomberg) – Bonds no longer function as a safe haven like they used to. In a day when risk aversion spread to everything from stocks and commodities to cryptocurrencies, Treasuries have barely budged. In fact, the correlation between S&P 500 and 10-year Treasury futures hasn’t been that positive since 1999, to the point that the 60-day metric hit 0.5 on Wednesday. By contrast, the average correlation for the past two decades was negative 0.3, meaning that a decline in stocks was often accompanied by a rally in bonds.

The change in the ratio indicates that the role of Treasuries as a buffer has eroded as fear of inflation becomes a common denominator for investors in stocks and bonds. If it persists, it would mark a sea change, as strategies like risk parity and 60/40 are likely to become more volatile. “Long-term hedging bonds worked in a Goldilocks era” with growth and inflation stable, said Charlie McElligott, cross-asset strategist at Nomura Securities. “But now, due to the response to the pandemic, that old dynamic just no longer applies. Inflation is a catalyst for volatility ”.

The scenario of declines in stocks and rises in bonds that investors have become accustomed to has only been a staple since 2000. Previously, a positive correlation was more common, as inflation was more volatile.

Although the US consumer price index rose in April at the fastest pace since 1982, the Federal Reserve has insisted that the increase is “transitory” and that the central bank will be patient in withdrawing monetary stimulus. If the Fed is right, the correlation between bonds and stocks could normalize, McElligott said. “Only in the event of an extreme overshoot of inflation would the Fed have its hands tied,” forcing it to raise rates more quickly now bring down both bonds and stocks, he said.

