Bonds close the best month since the beginning of 2020. Some thoughts on this

Public debt experienced its biggest monthly rise since at least March 2020 in July, driven by risks from the COVID-19 variant of the Delta and central bank assurances that the reduction in monetary support was still a long way off.

Concerns that the economic recovery would not be as strong as expected sparked an initial rebound, amplified by those who had bet against bonds re-entering the market, investors say.

Central banks remain supporters. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on July 14 that the US labor market is “still far” from the progress he wanted to see before cutting back on bond purchases, comments that changed the harsher perception that followed. to the June Fed meeting.

The European Central Bank’s July 22 meeting signaled its determination to hit a new 2% inflation target, while China cut reserve requirements on banks this month, in a sign that economic momentum was weakening.

As bond prices rallied, German 10-year yields posted their biggest monthly decline since August 2019, dropping 25 basis points. 10-year Australian and British government bond yields headed for their biggest monthly declines since January 2020.

10-year U.S. Treasury yields posted their biggest drop since March 2020, the height of last year’s market panic triggered by the spread of the coronavirus.

“It has been one of the best months we have had due to the enormous price returns on most of our investments. Most of the performance has been led by the govvie, Treasury rates, “said Pascal Perrone, portfolio manager at Eric Sturdza Investments.

Inflation-linked bonds led the rise. Governments’ 10-year “real” borrowing costs, which eliminate the effects of forecast inflation, fell to record lows, with a reduction of about 30 basis points in Germany and the United States.

Payments on these bonds rise or fall as a function of inflation over the life of the instrument, making them an important hedge against rising prices.

US inflation-protected securities, known as TIPS, attracted a record $ 3.2 billion of inflows in the week through Wednesday, after July data showed consumer prices at 5%, rising at the fastest pace in 13 years.

Germany’s 10-year real yield posted its biggest monthly decline since July 2012, when then-ECB President Mario Draghi promised to do ‘whatever it takes’ to lift the euro zone out of its debt crisis and preserve the economy. euro.

July marked another pivotal moment for euro area debt, as the ECB pledged to hold interest rates at record lows longer to meet its new symmetric inflation target and said it would tolerate temporary excesses. of that goal.

However, record low real returns are often seen as a worrying sign as they reflect a pessimistic view on future economic growth, so many bond bears remain undeterred as they expect a big rebound in economic growth this year.

Fifteen of the 23 banks and asset managers polled by . said they still expect US 10-year bond yields to end 2021 at around 2%.

JPMorgan and BofA expect 10-year yields in Germany to be just below 0% by the end of the year, from -0.45% today.

(Reported by Yoruk Bahceli; Sujata Rao edited) .. Translate serenitymarkets