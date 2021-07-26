Bond is Back. New trailer for ‘No time to die’

James Bond is back with a new trailer for ‘No time to die‘confirming that the film will hit theaters next October. Recall that after suffering a delay of one year, going from April 2020 to April 2021, EON Productions and MGM decided to postpone the launch of the future delivery of 007 due to the global pandemic.

Along with Daniel Craig as Agent 007, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, La Seydoux, Ben Whishawy, Jeffrey Wright, who repeat in their different roles that they have been playing in a franchise that is now joined by Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek, who plays the villain of the film.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (‘Beasts of No Nation’) is directing the film, which was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fukunaga himself. EON Productions and MGM partnered this time with Universal Pictures to release this film from next October 8, 2021 (October 1 in Spain).

Regarding his story, Bond has left active duty and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica, which is suddenly interrupted when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter shows up to ask for his help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more dangerous than expected, and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

‘SPECTER’, the latest installment in the series distributed to date by Sony Pictures, arrived in November 2015 with a worldwide gross of $ 880.7 million.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.