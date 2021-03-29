Bond investors are already betting on a return to normality

(Bloomberg) – Relatively recently, airlines and real estate companies were asking for emergency support and preventative bank loans. Now investors are desperate to lend them money.

Bonds from EasyJet Plc and UK property manager Hammerson Plc are among the best performing in Europe this year. Investment grade companies in the two sectors have sold nearly $ 22 billion in euro and sterling debt, the fastest pace of cumulative annual issuance since at least 2010.

Fund managers are betting that the rollout of vaccines in the UK and the US will allow a return to normal life by the summer, even as much of Europe suffers from a third wave of the pandemic. The bonds of companies affected by the virus also offer good value after the purchase of central bank bonds reduced corporate returns.

“Fundamentally, there is a very good reason investors are behind these stories,” said Andreas Michalitsianos, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, which oversees $ 2.3 trillion. “In most cases, they will not default, they will not become high-yielding, and their business models are not fundamentally fractured.”

Michalitsians are looking to buy laggards in the hope that they will continue to close the gap with the broader market. The yields on EasyJet bonds due 2025 are more than 100 basis points higher than the index. The bonds of real estate firm Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. and bus operator FirstGroup Plc are also trading at a premium despite a rebound this year.

Others warn that optimism is unsustainable, as a successful deployment of the vaccine does not necessarily equate to a return to pre-pandemic work and transportation habits.

Sectors such as travel and real estate could suffer from a “longer-term structural demand shortage,” leading investors to request higher compensation to be headlines, said James Vokins, head of investment grade credit. from the UK at Aviva Investors.

Last year, companies around the world borrowed more than $ 430 billion in new credit and used at least $ 340 billion in existing credit lines to overcome the pandemic. In January, some travel and leisure companies were still looking for new financing deals.

