Bonavena vs. Peralta, the example of Goyo Peralta

Bonavena-Peralta

Antonio Salgado Pérez

Montevideo. August 8, 1969. Goyo Peralta makes a void match with Óscar “Ringo” Bonavena.

In the space “Todo”, on Spanish Television, boxing fans were pleasantly surprised by the broadcast of a spectacular fight: Oscar “Ringo” Bonavena, Argentine heavyweight champion, and his countryman, Goyo Peralta, light heavyweight champion.

It is the third time that the television channels have offered us the image of Bonavena, a boy with the appearance of Tarzan, with a sloppy hair, bulging muscles, a wide smile … and with flat feet, that we saw him beat the German Karl Mildenberger – he shot six times for the canvas – to later be outmatched by the science of Jimmy Ellis, Cassius Clay’s former sparring partner, in scheduled matches to find a man to fill the vacancy of the “black Muslim”, refused to wear the military uniform to launch shots in the Vietnam…

But it was not our intention to deal with this Ringo who stormed with unstoppable force through North American rings, who reaped 17 KOs in his first 18 bouts; that he began to teach the language to his rivals, lift the referees in suspense and ensure that with a single punch he could knock down an elephant, resulting in a consummate actor, an unsurpassed propagandist of his own personality, an outstanding student of the insurmountable Cassius Clay; pupil who, when told if he harbored fears about his possible encounter with Urtain, replied: “I hit that one even in the Prado Museum itself!”

Taking care, yes, of Goyo Peralta, which for many fans has been a surprising find. But where did this man come from who handles his left like a perfect stiletto; that his precision in the middle distance is an anthology and that he showed us incredible flexibility in the legs and stomach on the ropes? Where did this boxer come from who not only protected the dangerous Ringo but also uncovered, as no one else had, the technical gaps of that Tarzan of wandering tiredly, now perplexed, stunned, stopped before those impeccable directives of his opponent, with a fragile appearance , more with the figure of a flamenco dancer than a light heavyweight, with flabby muscles and a trunk that looks like an ironing board?

It was, kind readers, Goyo Peralta, a boxer with the same fights and the same age as our countryman, Juan Albornoz Hernández “Sombrita” from Tenerife: 87 fights and 35 years. A boxer who had not only played national and South American titles but on one occasion was presented as a candidate for the universal light heavyweight title, a throne that he could not reach because the North American Willie Pastrano cut off his illusions in the sixth round, now four years ago years, in New Orleans.

But Goyo Peralta gave us a clear example against Bonavena, who had defeated him two years ago in Buenos Aires. Peralta knew of the youth of his antagonist -27 years-; of the power of his fists; of his rosary of victories before the limit; of his indomitable courage and his constant initiative in the fight. And he also knew about his poor technique, his clumsiness in the ring. And at 35 years old he trained conscientiously, as he had never done before, to show that a cultivated technique can neutralize any alternative. And it offered ten full rounds of effectiveness, reflexes, pugilistic science, founded, of course, by a serious, sincere and responsible preparation.