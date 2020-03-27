LONDON, Mar 27 (.) – American rocker Jon Bon Jovi joined Prince Henry of England and a military choir to release the single “Unbroken” on Friday to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The prince came to see the singer and the Invictus Games choir record the song at London’s Abbey Road studios last month, in one of his last engagements as a member of the royal family.

“It was wonderful when he came to see us. He gave us all a big hug,” said Caroline Beazley, a member of the choir, who was shot while serving in the British armed forces in Belfast in 1994.

“I was injured several years ago and I hid for many others for various reasons,” he told ..

“Being part of the choir for me … is about being part of a group of people who understand and understand you,” he added.

Proceeds from the sales of the song, written by Bon Jovi, will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sports event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Enrique’s favorite causes.

The singer’s parents served in the United States Marine Corps, while Enrique did so in the British Army.

