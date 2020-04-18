With cases confirmed by coronavirus – which continue to grow considerably every minute – it is the doctors, nurses and health specialists who continue in a race against time to beat the pandemic and thus prevent the virus from continuing to claim the lives of more people, since up to now COVID-19 has already accumulated 146 thousand deaths worldwide.

Although the outlook seems not to be encouraging, we are somewhat comforted to know that many people are doing their bit to help eliminate the coronavirus and, by the way, they give us some jewelry to pass the quarantine a little more enjoyable. That is the case of Bon Iver, who has released the song “PDLIF,” which will help medical personnel continue the battle against COVID-19.

Bon Iver’s song title is an acronym for the phrase Please Don’t Live in Fear, where the mastermind behind the musical project, Justin Vernon samples the song “Visit Croatia” by Alabaster dePlume, and which has the participation of other artists such as Kacy Hill, Joseph K. Rainey, Eli Teplin, Devin Hoffman and Rob Moose, who sent their collaboration from home due to the quarantine.

“It serves as a subtle reminder that even though we are apart, we are never alone. The importance of collaboration and community remains as strong as ever ”Bon Iver explained in a press release. Here we leave the song for you to listen to:

PDLIF, produced by Justin Vernon in conjunction with Jim-E Stack and BJ Burton, It is the first song that Bon iver releases after his last studio album titled I, I, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

It is worth mentioning that all proceeds from the song will be donated to Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that is responsible for delivering personal protective equipment to the doctors, nurses, and specialists who are on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus.