Bombshell: Gabriel Deck goes to the NBA and signs for the Thunder

Bombshell in Europe and in the NBA. The Argentine player of Real Madrid, Gabriel Deck, leaves the white club and heads to the United States to play in the final stretch of the season with the Thunder. The news, advanced by the journalist Chema de Lucas and that AS can confirm, comes just a couple of hours after Real Madrid have qualified for the Euroleague quarterfinals, defeating Fenerbahçe in Istanbul with an extraordinary performance from Deck. The Argentine thus says goodbye to the white club and heads to the other side of the Atlantic to start a new adventure, following the steps that Facundo Campazzo decided to take a few months ago, currently with the Nuggets.

AS reported almost a year ago, before the end of last season, that Deck’s departure for the NBA was a very real possibility.. Unlike Campazzo, who has had to pay a large sum of money to leave Real Madrid, the Argentine forward has a claure of around one and a half million euros and ends his contract in June 2021, although the white club had an option renewal for another two seasons. Deck’s departure now to the NBA is possible because his clause It is not limited in time, as is the case with other contracts that only allow it to be exercised in summer before certain dates.

Deck was the one who charged the least of the Real Madrid professionals and, having not reached an agreement with the white club for a renewal that would have been automatic at the end of the course, he has decided to sign a three-year contract with the Thunder. The Argentine already seriously considered his departure in November 2020, but decided to continue and surprisingly leaves a few months later. While the club ignored their requests for a contract improvement, the entity paid 1.5 million for the Abalde clause to Valencia.

Deck will travel “soon” to the United States, according to sources familiar with the situation, to sign with Oklahoma City Thunder, some sources even speak of a three-year contract. The forward leaves Real Madrid after becoming, in recent months, in one of the key players in Pablo Laso’s scheme and one of the most prominent members of the white squad, who is left with another loss that is very difficult to replace, since in the Euroleague the changes are closed and no signings can be made. The next to leave next summer could be Usman Garuba, depending, yes, on his position in the draft.