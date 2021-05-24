Bomb threat on a Lufthansa plane taking off from Minsk in the middle of the EU crisis with Belarus

A plane of the German airline Lufthansa bound for Frankfurt took off today about two hours late from Minsk airport due to an alleged bomb threat emailed to the airport in the Belarusian capital, German media reported.

Boarding of flight LH 1487 was interrupted by the Belarusian authorities and all passengers had to pass a new security check, while the device was again searched and all its cargo and suitcases were taken from the plane, the media reported. Minsk airport had reported through the Telegram news channel of the entry of an email with a “terrorist threat” and pointed out that in these cases it is necessary to take the pertinent measures to guarantee security.

The airline, for its part, apologized for the inconvenience and he referred to the indications of the local authorities, in addition to underlining that the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft are the priority for Lufthansa. In the plane, which was finally able to take off later as the alleged threat was not confirmed, there were 51 passengers and five crew members.

Lukashenko’s “pirate regime”

“The Minsk pirate regime is now trying to put pressure on Germany and the European Union ahead of the Brussels summit“, wrote the former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt on his Twitter account in a first reaction to the information of the retention of the flight.

He added in another message that if Lufthansa passengers are being held as “hostages”, the EU would go from being before an “incident” to “a real great crisis of foreign policy and security”. Once the plane took off an hour and a half late “under the pretext of a terrorist threat”, the former prime minister stressed that it has been demonstrated once again that “Belarus and its airspace are unsafe.”

This incident comes just one day after the arrest of Belarusian opposition journalist Román Prosatévich and his girlfriend, who were traveling on board a Ryanair airline plane from Athens and bound for Vilna and was diverted to the Minsk airport by order of the Belarusian authorities.