This weekend is preparing to be one full of metal. The International Slayer’s Day It is held annually on June 6, and this year The band wants to celebrate with the release of their 2019 movie The Repentless Killogy.

This year marks the eighteenth edition of International Slayer’s Day, a day that has seen millions of fans around the world skip all their responsibilities to listen to the music of the legendary thrash band all day. But as of Saturday, Slayer wants you to enjoy your day with popcorn too.

For all those who got lost The Repentless Killogy in theaters or have not yet made a Blu-ray copy, Now they will be able to transmit it through their official page in video-on-demand format.

The transmission will be available at a price of $ 6.66 (a very Slayer price) or 145 Mexican pesos for 48 hours of access. The Repentless Killogy is basically two movies in one. On the one hand combining a narrative story and on the other hand intertwines it with the ultra violent music videos from the band’s album Repentless with a concert complete at the Los Angeles Forum filmed in August 2017.

In a Heavy Consequence interview with filmmaker BJ McDonnell, in charge of the narrative part of the film, he said about it: “I’m happy that people enjoy the violence, the blood, the story … something visual to take away with the Slayer soundtrack”.

For its part, the description of the event reads:With his safe place in the history of music, Slayer – Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph – together with Nuclear Blast Records and Prime Zero Productions, unleash the offensive Slaytanic when ‘Slayer: The Repentless Killogy’ debuts on demand video around the world on International Slayer Day, June 6, 2020 ″.

Check out the trailer for The Repentless Killogy below and find out why shelling out the devil’s number is a great idea this weekend:

