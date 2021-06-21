Bomb offer if you are looking for a smartwatch: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with LTE drops to € 199 on Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best smartwatches of 2021, the Galaxy Watch 3, is on sale on Amazon for Prime Day, and what a deal! This store has left it below 200 euros for the first time.

Within the sector of smartwatches, there is no doubt that Apple Watch dominate with an iron fist, although since they do need an iPhone, there is a huge bag of users who must opt ​​for other watches, and there the one that is best located It is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the best high-end alternative.

Also, since it is now Amazon Prime Day, it is on sale much cheaper than normal. You can buy it for only 199 euros and in its LTE version, a considerable reduction that takes it to its historical minimum price, which sprays during these two days.

This watch is Samsung’s most advanced model right now, with a 45mm dial, integrated GPS, NFC and 4G connectivity and an AMOLED screen that you can customize through TizenOS.

It not only has LTE, that is, internet access via eSIM, but measures 45mm in diameter. This version is the largest and therefore also the most expensive, although now it has dropped to less than 200 euros for the first time.

This offer on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on Amazon Prime Day is available only to Prime users, although if you are not, you can also get it. You just have to sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

EKGs, Advanced Sports Features, and Samsung Pay Payments

That this is the most fearsome rival for the Apple Watch is evident, and it is that it probably does not lack any of the features of the Apple Watch and adds some more. We refer for example to the option of making electrocardiograms or payments with Samsung Pay thanks to the NFC chip.

Not only that, but it has a multitude of sports modes, GPS, and incredibly accurate measurement of physical details, from heart rate to sleep quality.

We have been able to prove it in the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, a watch that can undoubtedly be counted as one of the best of 2021, if not simply the best.

Although at first the appearance of its sphere may seem something classic, nothing is further from the truth. It is a circular AMOLED panel that you can customize with hundreds of default spheres or even create your own.

This Samsung smartwatch has not been on sale for much more than a few months and it still has a long way to go.

