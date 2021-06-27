Bomb in MotoGP! Viñales will change Yamaha for Aprilia

06/27/2021

Maverick Viñales Y Yamaha they have reached a point of no return. Despite the fact that the Roses rider has a contract in force until 2022, everything indicates that this season will be Viñales’ last with the signing of the tuning forks.

The one who was Viñales manager, Ricard Jové, current commentator on DAZN, has advanced not only Maverick’s break with Yamaha but also its agreement to call next year in Aprilia As a partner of Aleix Espargaró, with whom he already shared a box in Suzuki in his early days in the premier class (2016 and 2017).

“Bomb news that I can already anticipate, and 95% sure! Maverick Viñales to terminate his contract with Yamaha and attention, your destination could be Aprilia! As a partner of Aleix Espargaró! We tell you everything in DAZN, “he wrote Young on twitter, while the newspaper AS and Catalunya Radio gave details about what is undoubtedly the most outstanding news so far this season in terms of the market.

The BOMB NEWS from @RicardJove 💣 He assures 95% that “Maverick Viñales will terminate his contract with Yamaha. The possibility of seeing him in Aprilia as a partner of @AleixEspargaro is very close” 💥 # DutchGP 🇳🇱 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/hlOhLKkexW – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) June 27, 2021

It so happens that Viñales will start on Saturday from pole at Assen, after finishing last last week at the Sachsenring. There the relationship with Yamaha was totally broken, after five seasons of ups and downs.. Maverick , who this year started winning the inaugural race in Qatar, has not returned to the podium and his performance has plummeted at the same time that his teammate Fabio Quartararo counted his performances by successes and leads the championship with solvency.

Viñales, who changed his crew chief three races ago (according to him, at the request of Yamaha), but has not found the answers he was looking for together with Silvano Galbusera. In Germany he was very harsh with his team in the post-race statements and was confirmed in his statements upon reaching Assen: “The answer to my problems is always the same:” I don’t know, we don’t know. Always the same, “he protested , acknowledging that “never in my life had I been in such a difficult point.”

Maverick met with his Yamaha bosses on Friday and asked them to leave the team, renouncing the remaining year of contract that he signed in January.

His withdrawal would leave a place in Yamaha, which logically will be for Franco Morbidelli , which would force its satellite team, Petronas, to look for one or two pilots, depending on whether Valentino Rossi stays or leaves in 2022.