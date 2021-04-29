Bolt’s electric scooters return to Spain, again

The universe of electric scooters in 2021 is beginning to resemble that of 2017. New companies, new proposals, new cities, new models, and also the same goal: to fill the streets of big cities with these vehicles. Time will tell if electric scooters suffer the same fate or not. its predecessors, the Chinese bikes. In any case, the latest of them to join the list is Bolt, the Estonian startup formerly known as Taxify. After the debacle of the health crisis due to the coronavirus, companies return to the charge in a second wave with new protagonists.

The company has just announced its landing in Madrid with 272 electric scooters already circulating in the capital. However, this is not new and you may have the vague image of these vehicles already present in Spain. The memory does not fail you, Bolt was already present in Madrid with a total of 750 shared vehicles –those won by competition in the distribution of licenses of the former mayor Manuela Carmena–. They even managed to surpass Lime, the giant of electric scooters worldwide, in vehicle volume.

This is, therefore, a re-entry of the European mobility technology in Spain. A second chance, at least in Madrid. According to Paul Álvarez, Bolt’s Manager in Spain, “they have never stopped being there.” It refers to the case of Barcelona, ​​where its fleet of bikes has been maintained even with the pandemic as it is considered by the City Council as an essential service.

Bolt’s green scooters join, therefore, those already present from Movo, Lime (which also includes Jump’s), Bird, Link and Spin. Also the most recent from GoTo, Israel’s mobility startup funded by WeWork founder Adam Neuman. And on the horizon some more companies that, according to sources, are about to return to Madrid.

Waiting for a regulation for electric scooters

Bolt has a presence in more than 40 regions around the world. During the pandemic, Madrid was not one of them. Even so, they explain, “they have maintained very close contact with the Madrid City Council to return with all the relevant health measures.” And, for now, only with electric scooters. Because although there are plans to bring the bikes to Madrid and export their vehicles throughout Spain (they are in talks with almost 30 municipalities), they are not yet ready to talk about dates.

Bolt’s bet, in this second round, has changed slightly from his first attempt. Now they come with a bet that, they say, is more competitive. Specifically, Bolt has decided to lower prices on its service. If in 2019 they had a user price of 0.15 euros, now they go down to 0.10.

“They are committed to sustainable and affordable mobility,” says Paul Álvarez to Hipertextual. It is also that the competition points strong. And it is something that will have to regularize the already overdue regulation of electric scooters in Madrid on two occasions. Led in this case by Almeida, the new mayor of Madrid will have to correct Carmena’s mistakes as far as these vehicles are concerned.

For Bolt, mobility has to be a service for everyone and that connects the different parts of the city

Little is known about the new text, which promises to be in June 2021 and enter into force during this same summer. According to Bolt, they are already working on proposals similar to those of other countries. «Tidy parking, limited number of scooters according to the population initial, limited number of permits or a public fee to collaborate with the cities ”, points out Paul as some of the measures that they would like to see taken into account.

Also one of the most controversial points of the Carmena regulation: the distribution of electric scooters throughout the city. For Bolt, mobility has to be a service for everyone and that connects the different parts of the city, ”they explain. But this does not mean deploying the service in areas where it is not profitable to operate due to low demand.

A success, but also a rival in every way

Bolt has occupied the attention of the shared mobility landscape in Europe, beyond that of electric scooters. It is, in fact, one of the best-funded unicorns in all countries, with the approval of the European Union. The international institution, through the European Investment Bank, granted a loan of 50 million euros to the technology company founded by Markus Villig to turn his company into an adversary worthy of Uber on the continent. Privately, Bolt has conquered the international investor sector with 8 rounds of financing that accumulate almost 200 million euros in capital.

Bolt has always been in the bullseye of a taxi sector

Bolt began working, in fact, in one of the most sensitive sectors of the mobility sector: that of passenger transport. Under the VTC model in Spain, and as a direct (but modest) rival to Uber and Cabify, Bolt has always been in the bullseye of a taxi sector. One that, in addition, did not see with good eyes the support of Europe for its mobility model.

Bolt also decided to follow a strategy similar to Uber’s. After the conquest of cars, bikes and electric scooters, the technology company announced that it would also enter the delivery business. And despite the fact that in Spain there is still no news about it, in view of the tensions generated by the imminent Rider Law, it is not something that the group sees with good eyes.

Related