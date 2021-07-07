Bolt returns to Spain with its own VTC service to add more competition to the duopoly of Uber and Cabify

Bolt landed in Madrid last May with his shared electric scooters, but now the Estonian-based company has gone one step further and announces that starts its own VTC service in Madrid. After several years where Uber and Cabify have been the only companies that have competed with the taxi, together with the Free Now offer, they are now joined by a company that already operates in 40 countries and 200 cities.

In the same way that Uber or Cabify already offer, Bolt will offer all its services through a mobile application, from where users can reserve and pay for the vehicle for the trip, with a preset cost.

Less commissions to try to attract drivers

In total, Bolt’s landing in Spain it will be with about 50 VTC vehicles, as described by The Information. At the moment there are no plans to expand outside of Madrid. To get more drivers, from Bolt promise better rates: up to 50% less than the competition, as explained from Bolt.

For users, the pricing policy to stand out from your competitors will be based on introductory offers with up to 70% during the first 5 trips.

This price battle will try to provoke a reaction in Uber and Cabify. “Our objective is to promote an orderly coexistence of taxis and VTC, understanding these means of transport as a complement for better urban mobility”, explains Daniel José Georges, Bolt’s Director of Operations.

The low mobility situation caused by the pandemic has generated an opportunity for new actors. VTC licenses are limited by the different municipalities.

In early 2020, Bolt secured a € 50 million round of funding to expand across Europe. Not only in the shared scooter segment, but as a generic mobility solution.

