Bolt enters Spain with its VTC and taxi app, which many will not like

You could see it coming. Bolt, the Estonian transport startup funded by the European Union to stand up to Uber, has just announced that it is opening in Madrid with your own taxi service and VTC. Uber and Cabify therefore have another competitor. Also to the more conservative sector of the taxi, which faces another of the applications that, together with FreeNow, has brought them more headlong.

Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, was known for its scooters and electric bikes. At least in Spain. But the question of passenger transport has always been in the DNA of the well-funded startup. One that they already control in some of the major capitals of Europe. He took a back seat with his approach to delivery but, with a pandemic that is beginning to give the passenger transport sector a break, Bolt has found his moment. He also has the funds for it. With a € 50 million loan from Europe, in addition to its more than € 200 million from private investors, Bolt is one of the spoiled startups among European unicorns.

In any case, Bolt’s sector is one of the most complex. Mainly the one that appeals to passenger transport. For many years, the limitation barrier and the price of VTC licenses it ruined any activity in Spain. At least in Madrid and Barcelona. Controlled by the two big transport technology companies, there was little to do in this segment. The pandemic and a drop in activity have led to the diversification of the activity of drivers and, therefore, the entry of new players.

As for its relationship with the taxi, the implementation of the new Madrid City Council regulations has changed the rules of the game. Uber and later Cabify entered the game, now Bolt wants to put his application to the most conservative sector of transport.

Bolt, go for the taxi and the VTC

Bolt had been looking for partners, or drivers, for his company for a long time. It was not clear when the moment would come, but it was clear that it would be imminent. Already the most denial sector of the taxi saw him warning. And he feared that another competitor from the segment closest to VTC licenses would come to rival.

Bolt does not give data on how many taxi and VTC drivers it has in a disaggregated way, but they do confirm that in total it has more than 1,000.

They have the same cover letter as their predecessors: achieve higher income for your drivers and better prices for your customers. Prices that, by the way, have diluted the differences that were handled years ago to equate the VTC service to the taxi in most cases. In the case of Bolt, all the prices offered in the application are closed, including the conditions of Rate 9 for the taxi in Madrid. As well as 50% lower commissions than the competition.

And yes, for now Bolt will only operate in Madrid. Barcelona, ​​the second empire of the taxi, or Malaga, where it has shared mobility models, are not in the plans.

